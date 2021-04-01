Two tidbits for avian admirers:
• The baby chicks are hatching, livestreamed from their three incubators since March 26, courtesy of the Oregon State University Extension Service at bit.ly/OSUhatch. The cameras are staying on until 5 p.m. Friday. A screenshot is shown, inset.
Since the 2014 launch, the annual livestream has been watched by more than 80,000 people worldwide. In case you're wondering, the eggs are provided by assorted laying hens owned by local small farmers in Clatsop County.
So what happens to the chicks? They "are well taken care of," said Jared Delay, 4-H program assistant in Clatsop County. "After the chicks get big enough, they'll be rehomed so that local 4-H youth continue learning about raising chickens, egg production and showmanship."
• And, also on the subject of hatching eggs, the mated pair of bald eagles in Decorah, Iowa, had two eggs in their nest, both which have hatched into ravenously hungry little eaglets.
Thankfully, the Raptor Resource Project has a webcam perched in a position that gives a literal bird's eye view of the nesting family's activities at bit.ly/DecorahN (a screenshot is shown), so the eagles' legion of fans can observe the goings-on and comment.