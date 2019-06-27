Decorah, Iowa may have their eagle cams, but now Seaside’s Osprey Cam is up and running for a literal bird’s-eye view of osprey parents and their three growing chicks. You can watch it at seasideosprey.org.
Just for fun, a few osprey facts, courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (bit.ly/ORosprey):
Females are larger than males, and the osprey lifespan in the wild is about 25 years. They smell. Literally, because of an oil they secrete to keep themselves waterproof, as they dive up to 18 inches deep into the water, talons first, to snatch their prey.
Ospreys mate for life, and return to the same nest every year. The nest is built on a structure as tall as, or taller than, anything around it, and is made of sticks. The pair adds more nest material every year, including things they collect, like twine, rope and plastic containers.
Check out the osprey cam and watch the little family in action. The screen shot shows one of the parents feeding the kiddos a nice, fat fish. Enjoy!
