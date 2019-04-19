It’s that time of year again, and the Raptor Research Program’s Decorah (Iowa) and snowy Decorah North eagle cams are up and running, so you can literally have a bird’s-eye view of the weeks-old chicks and their doting parents.
At this point, the chicks are in the stumbling-around-the-nest phase — they will start to fledge in mid- to late June. A dinnertime screen shot from the Decorah North nest is shown. You can learn anything you might ever want to know about bald eagles, and watch the little families here: tinyurl.com/iowaeagles (click on “Watch Birds”). Pull up a chair and check it out.
