Ear: Eagles

It’s that time of year again, and the Raptor Research Program’s Decorah (Iowa) and snowy Decorah North eagle cams are up and running, so you can literally have a bird’s-eye view of the weeks-old chicks and their doting parents.

At this point, the chicks are in the stumbling-around-the-nest phase — they will start to fledge in mid- to late June. A dinnertime screen shot from the Decorah North nest is shown. You can learn anything you might ever want to know about bald eagles, and watch the little families here: tinyurl.com/iowaeagles (click on “Watch Birds”). Pull up a chair and check it out.

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Daily Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.

