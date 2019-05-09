From Jan. 16, 2015: Astorian Michael “Sasha” Miller, pictured inset, had quite an experience recently while walking with his dog and cat along Pipeline Road. He noticed a bald eagle standing behind a log, eating, less than 20 feet away. Sasha approached, and was able to get “ridiculously close.”
Alas, he didn’t have a decent camera handy. Luckily, he remembered that Jeany Potter (now Birdeno) lived close by, so he borrowed her smartphone. When Sasha approached the eagle again (“it was huge”), the bird got spooked and walked — not flew — away, looking like a “lumbering dwarf.” Clearly, it was injured. One of Sasha’s photos is shown.
What to do? Sasha grabbed a sleeping bag from the truck, and dropped it over the eagle. “The bird was panicked and I was trembling. I paused and looked down at it. ‘Calm down. It’s OK,’ I said. I wouldn’t have believed me, but the bird seemed to accept at least a momentary standstill. I managed to wrap the bird up, and carried it down the hill, so amped up with adrenalin, I’ve no recollection of its weight.”
He set the bird-bundle down on the grass. Now what? Just then, a police officer showed up, and with the game warden’s help, contacted Josh Saranpaa, assistant director of the Wildlife Center of the North Coast (coastwildlife.org).
“The young man showed no hesitation,” Sasha wrote. “He knew what he was doing.” Josh examined the eagle, then took it to the wildlife center. It turns out they had been searching for the bird, which had been badly injured by hitting a power line. Its wing was ruined, it was emaciated, and it would never fly again. Sadly, the eagle had to be euthanized.
First a white pelican, then a Northern Fulmar. The eagle makes the third wild bird close encounter Sasha’s had in the last year. What’s next for Astoria’s bird whisperer?
Note: Josh Saranpaa is now the executive director of the Wildlife Center of the North Coast.
