James Birnie Sr. (1796-1864), aside from smoking pipes with his pal, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, was an interesting character. The Scottish immigrant had a long career with the Hudsons Bay Co., starting in 1821, and was mainly stationed at the isolated outpost of Fort George, in Astoria, acting as one of the first Columbia River Bar Pilots for incoming vessels.
Birney was also at Fort George when the U.S. Exploring Expedition (1838-1842), led by the rather dour Lt. Charles Wilkes, arrived on the Columbia River via the Cowlitz River. Birnie met the group outside Fort George when they arrived after midnight, fed them and made them comfortable. Incidentally, Wilkes sailed 87,000 miles and lost two ships (one on the Columbia River Bar) and 28 men on the expedition, and was known for his harshness to his men.
In 1846, Birnie left the Hudsons Bay Co. and moved his wife and large family of 13 children to Washington Territory. They were the first permanent white settlers in Cathlamet, originally the home of the Kathlamet people, whose village was sighted in 1792, and had cedar houses and 300 to 400 people when the Lewis and Clark Expedition visited in the early 1800s.
Birnie set up a trading post and renamed the place "Birnie's Retreat." The name didn't stick, as it was changed to Cathlamet in 1851, but he did, remaining there until his death. He is buried in Cathlamet's Pioneer Cemetery.