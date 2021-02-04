"Jan. 29, 74 years ago, John Wedell was brought into the world," Jeff Daly posted on the Friends of John Wedell Facebook page. "Today the Astoria Underground Tours guides shared his day with him, and celebrated with the gifts he was hoping for: cranberry juice, a slice of chocolate cake and spicy pad thai from Nisa's Thai (Kitchen)."
But Jeff neglected to mention the goodies and guests were delivered to the impromptu on-street event via the JoyTrain; not even the rain could dampen their spirits. Jeff's video of the arrival is at bit.ly/BdayJW; a screenshot is shown.
"We added a couple of extra items," Jeff recalled, "including a new waterproof jacket that has battery power, to warm like a heating blanket, that will make his nights a little more comfortable.
"When we arrived, he already had a couple of balloons and gifts. I asked him how people knew it was his birthday, and John's response: 'I told them.'
"After we parked the JoyTrain at the end of the day, we all looked at each other in a bit of silence, as we realized we were the recipients of the best gift of all — to have had the opportunity to share the day with him, and appreciate how the true gift is not needing gifts, but to share laughter and compassion with friends."