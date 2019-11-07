A little something for marine life enthusiasts: The research vessel REV Ocean was in a fjord near Ørstafjorden, Norway, when divers spotted an enormous, undulating blob floating around at about 55 feet deep, LiveScience.com reports (bit.ly/blekksball). The divers were mystified.
A few days later, REV Ocean posted on its Twitter feed (@rev_ocean) that it's "actually an eggmass of 10-armed squid." The screen shot shown is from the video "Blekksprutgeleball" ("squid gel ball" in Norwegian) via LiveScience.com, courtesy of YouTube/Ronald Raasch, who was one of the divers.
For some time, scientists were puzzled about what these blobs contained, since they were so difficult to sample. But a 2017 DNA analysis revealed the spheres are actually southern shortfin squid egg sacs, containing 50,000 to 200,000 eggs. "The dark mass is probably ink from the female squid, who injected it while making the sphere," researcher Halldis Ringvold said.
Blekksprutgeleball says it all.
