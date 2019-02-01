Many local businesses stepped up to the plate, offering credit at no interest to Coast Guard families during the federal government shutdown, when they weren’t getting paid, as a gesture of gratitude for all the Coast Guard does.
Main St. Market in Warrenton was one of them. On Jan. 16, on their Facebook page, they extended credit, and also offered to take 5 percent off the total bill. “All we ask is that when government reopens,” the post added, “you come in and pay off the balance on the account. Thank you for all you do to keep us safe.”
Well, they sure didn’t have to wait long, thanks to a good Samaritan. “A huge thank you to the anonymous customer who came in and paid off all of the current Coast Guard charge accounts!” the market posted on Jan. 25. “We are so blessed and thankful to live in this amazing community!” Indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.