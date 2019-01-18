Are you ready for a Super Blood Moon total lunar eclipse to start at 7:33 p.m. Sunday night? (A montage of a total lunar eclipse is shown courtesy of Keith Burns/NASA/JPL). Just in case, you might want to brush up on a few lunar superstitions for the occasion, thanks to Farmer’s Almanac. Here are a few highlights:
Tibetan Buddhists believe that both good and bad acts are multiplied tenfold during the eclipse, so you might want to behave nicely. They might be right.
In India, avoiding cooking, eating and drinking is high on the agenda during eclipses, as you might get indigestion. Maybe you should stash that seafood platter till it’s over.
Incan civilizations believed that a Blood Moon was caused by a mythological jaguar trying to devour it, so they made lots of noise, even getting their dogs in on the racket, to scare off the jaguar. Some people make lots of noise during an eclipse to this day, probably just because they can.
If you get the chance, and if the sky will let you, try to see this celestial event. After all, the next total lunar eclipse isn’t until May 26, 2021. (bit.ly/20moon, bit.ly/FAlunar)
