From the Sunday, Dec. 27, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• A cutting from a blackberry bush was yesterday brought to the office by Harry Wood, who cut it in front of his house at upper town.
Bud and blossom and fruit in every stage were upon the stem, crowned by half a dozen luscious berries as black and ripe as blackberries ever get.
It is but a type of the Christmas climate of Astoria; ripe fruit growing in the front yards of residences and blooming roses climbing along the verandas and porches on Christmas Day.
Note: Blackberries and roses in winter? It's research time.
