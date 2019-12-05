If you will recall, Dec. 3, 2007 was when the Great Coastal Gale began. Cyndi Mudge mentioned that the George Flavel Facebook page (fb.me/george.flavel) shared a tidbit from Dec. 3, 1887, 120 years earlier, that might sound a tad familiar:
"The severest blow of the season occurred shortly before daybreak, the breeze from the sea came piping over the hill and set things shivering.
"It blew down signs, upset fences, carried away skylights, flagstaffs, smashed glass, shook down chimneys, and banged and rattled and howled, rocking houses, screaming and sighing and wailing, clattered at doors, vibrated windows, beat the rain into every conceivable cranny and crevice, and then went roaring over into Washington territory, where, meeting other boisterous breezes, it threshed through the tall timber.
"It was the severest blow we've had for several years."
