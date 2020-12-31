Fun rerun: Long Beach Peninsula photographer Nellie Hux caught this intriguing shot from Leadbetter Farms in Ocean Park, Washington. But how could four windmills suddenly pop up off the Washington coast, seemingly out of nowhere?
Well, they didn't; it's an optical illusion. The windmills are actually across Willapa Bay, up on a hill in Grayland, Washington. A Coastal Energy Project of the Coastal Community Action Program, the wind farm was installed in June 2010, and produces around 13.5 million kilowatt hours of clean energy annually (tinyurl.com/CCAPwind). The revenue from the energy sold funds programs that help low-income families.
"This project isn't there to put money in stockholders' pockets," Craig Dublanko, CEO of the program explained. "This project is here to help the community succeed." (In One Ear, 12/29/17)
