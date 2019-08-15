Blue whales, the largest animal on earth at 110 feet long, have been sighted off the Oregon and Washington coasts recently, NWNewsNetwork.org reports (bit.ly/bluesORWA).
John Calambokidis and Kiirsten Flynn, Cascadia Research Collective biologists, were surveying humpbacks and gray whales about 17 miles off Westport, Washington, in late July, when some distinctively tall spouts were spotted.
Upon investigation, the pair found two blue whales known to be from a California group. Calambokidis said this is only the fourth sighting off Washington in 50 years. His photo of one of the whales is shown.
Incidentally, the biologists also observed more than a dozen blue whales off the coast of Southern Oregon.
It's too soon to tell if the whales' northward movement is temporary or not. Time will tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.