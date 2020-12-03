The Dec. 7, 1887 edition of The Daily Astorian reports that the three-masted barkentine Grace Roberts, skippered by Capt. M. Larsen, ran aground "on the beach about 2 miles above the turn off from the beach to the Oysterville (Washington Territory) wagon road" on Dec. 5 (tinyurl.com/gracewreck).
"During Sunday evening (the crew) remained in the cabin until midnight, when they were forced to take to the rigging, where they remained until the afternoon," the correspondent reported. "This morning the crew constructed a raft out of the spanker boom and other spars and endeavored to reach shore, but the tide swept the raft out to sea; so that plan was abandoned."
In a separate story on the same front page: "... the morning of the wreck one of the Oysterville school children found on the beach a hatch cover, and seeing the men in the rigging, the cute little fellow wrote with chalk on the hatch cover, to encourage the crew, 'Boat soon come, take you off,' and the captain says it did encourage him."
All nine on board were rescued after arduous efforts by the Shoalwater Bay life saving crew, who endured a 15-mile journey on rough seas to get there, and the crew at Cape Disappointment, who raced 20-plus miles overland in two and a half hours to assist.
"The captain was the last man to leave the ship, and brought with him a sextant," the reporter continued. "With the exception of the mate who saved a camphor wood client and a bag of clothing, there were no personal effects saved."
What was left of the Grace Roberts was salvaged by Astoria businessman Martin Foard. Now, nothing remains.
