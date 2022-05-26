"There is a cow that seems to be stuck in the slough behind our backyard," Laura Neal posted recently on Facebook. She and her husband, Dane Osis, live in the John Day area. "A neighbor, Tammi Schultz, showed up on her kayak, with halter and rope, followed shortly afterward by Jake Groat."
Jake had been in Knappa at the time, with his friend Jeff Doner, so they headed to the John Day boat ramp, where they persuaded Dan Kuhnley, who was there with his boat, to help rescue the cow. "We loaded the dogs in his boat," Jake said, "and went down the river to find the cow," which they did, a short while later.
"We tied (the cow) to the boat," he recalled, "and brought her to shore, and then we had to figure out how to get her out (of the slough). The Knappa-Svensen-Burnside Fire District brought the truck down, and we winched her out, and let her catch her breath, because she was in shock.
"So we waited for about 30 minutes, and during that time, we called a friend, Dan Green, and he came with a trailer. We finally got her up, and pulled her into the trailer, and hauled her up to a neighbor's. And that's were she is, till someone claims her." Is that your cow? Contact the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
"The stars aligned for this cow, as the rescue just happened to coincide with high tide, allowing the big boat access to the slough, and making it possible to get her up the steep bank into the yard," Laura added. "We are incredibly grateful for everyone who came out to help, shared or tagged people in the post." (Photos: Jake Groat)