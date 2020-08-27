From The Daily Astorian, Aug. 27, 1882, after the British bark Glengarry went to sea the previous afternoon, "Adventures of a Buckeye":
• Early last week a young man from Ohio struck the town broke, and finding no congenial employment, shipped on board the Glengarry.
He didn't know the mizzenmast from the jibboom, but got his advance, and when the ship Brenham was swinging alongside, our Buckeye friend slid over the vessel's side and struck out for the shore. Scrambling up the beach, he lit out for the timber. Pursuit seemed useless, and the Glengarry went out to sea, minus an able Ohio seaman.
About half past 11 last night, the modern Leander slipped into the office and wanted to know if the Glengarry had "got out." We assured him that she had.
"Well," said the member from Ohio, "I'm all right. I'm the fellow that swam ashore and I'm $30 ahead." And he went forth into the dark and voiceless night.
We predict a brief but brilliant career for the gentleman from Ohio.
Note: The Merchant Seamen's Act of 1790 rules concerning fugitive seamen were considerably less forgiving.
If the Buckeye had been caught, he would have been imprisoned without bail, and fined twice the amount of his advance. If he had hung around town, anyone caught harboring him would be fined $10 a day, or about $250 now. (bit.ly/Seamen1790)
However, with that $30 he swiped, which is about $760 today, the errant sailor had more than enough to skedaddle a good distance from Astoria, and the coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.