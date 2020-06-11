And, the second Goonies gem from Mark Marshall concerns a deleted scene mystery.
For many years it was believed there was no film footage of the deleted "gorilla scene," which involves two primates who careened around town in a convertible while being chased by the police. Concept art of the pair is shown, courtesy of The Goonies Wiki.
"Over the years," Marshall wrote on June 7, "there have been many questions about whether footage of the gorillas, Bonzo and Bertha, exist beyond storyboards and production stills. Here is the answer."
And the answer is yes, there is film — which is not surprising, when you consider this: "(Executive producer) Steven (Spielberg) loved the gorillas," director Richard Donner recalled. "And I said, 'You know, if you love them that much, you shoot it.'" And clearly, he did. (bit.ly/gorillaquote)
The gorilla scene is also on the "Sean Astin: Hope Unquenchable" public Facebook fan page at bit.ly/bonbertha. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.