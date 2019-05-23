‘So here he is!” Dawn Carr of Clatskanie wrote, referring to the little bull calf pictured in her Facebook post on Sunday. “He has a neat story.”
“I picked up Gracie from the school, and on our way home there was this little calf, maybe an hour old,” she explained. “Cutest little thing, stumbled while he walked, and then laid down by the fence line at a local farmer’s ranch. The mom had walked over to the tree line leaving the calf.
“The next morning the calf was still there, and no momma. So I didn’t say a thing to Gracie, thinking to myself the poor thing died. I came home, and as I passed the fence line the calf was gone, and the farmer’s truck was there. I was sad, thinking he died.
“Well, a few days later the farmer called me and said, ‘Hey, would you want a bottle baby?’ I said, ‘Is that the one by the fence?’ He said, ‘Why yes, it is.’
“Super excited, I said, ‘Heck yes, I want him,’ so the farmer brought us this lucky little bull calf that is now nine days old. Apparently the momma had twins, and didn’t bond with this little guy.” But Dawn did. “He’s absolutely adorable!” she proclaimed.
So what’s the calf’s name? “Lucky!” Dawn noted. “He was found — lucky; he survived — lucky; and he gets to live his life with his women cows — lucky.” It fits.
