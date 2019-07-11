An Oregon man, Rick Herrmann, sure has a way with the ladies. Bovine ladies, that is, Fox News reports (bit.ly/cowtunes).
“My parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he’s been learning on the saxophone,” Herrmann’s daughter, Erin, wrote on her Twitter feed June 25 (twitter.com/erinmherrmann).
She also posted a video of her father, as he stood at the edge of a cow pasture somewhere in rural Oregon, and started playing. He’s a newbie on the instrument, but the cows who were far afield to start with, were interested.
As he kept on playing his limited repertoire — “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Careless Whisper” and “Tequila” — the cows began ambling right up to hear him play, until he had quite a large audience of entranced listeners. A screen shot from Erin’s video, which has over 12 million views, is shown.
“It just seemed to resonate with so many people,” the aspiring musician told Fox 12 Oregon. “So many people said they had a hard day, and they watched it, and it put a smile on their face.”
