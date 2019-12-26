Humans aren't the only beings affected by seasonal affective disorder, aka the winter blues. Cows suffer with it, too.
The London-based Independent reports that in a recent experiment, Russian cows at a farm in northwest Moscow have been fitted with custom prototype wrap-around virtual reality glasses that show them scenes of lovely, green grassy meadows. The cow pictured is courtesy of the Moscow Regional Agriculture Ministry via The Independent.
So far, so good: The cows are calmer and happier this winter. Whether or not they are contented enough to produce more milk is being monitored …
