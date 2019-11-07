Did you know that a Ford commercial was filmed at the Port of Ilwaco, Washington, last July? It was good news for the port, which received $5,500 for the inconvenience.
The Chinook Observer (bit.ly/COF150) reported that "dozens of film crew" and "a cluster of directors, actors, sound engineers, set designers, camera operators and makeup artists," and fog machines, arrived to film a new F-150 truck using its "smart" back up feature to launch a boat named Brandy (from Astoria), to the 1970s rock tune "Brandy."
Apparently, the commercial was released in August. Nobody mentioned seeing it on TV to the Ear until recently — a screen shot is shown — but you can also watch it on Ford's YouTube site at bit.ly/ilwaco150
