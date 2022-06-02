On the Facebook page Forgotten Oregon, Nancy Martin Beglau posted a 1913 photo of her grandmother, Marie De Rock Martin, who was born in Warrenton, posing in an old-fashioned heavy deep-sea diving suit.
Marie's friends thought she was the first female deep-sea diver in the Pacific Northwest, but Mrs. John Gerrity of Seattle already held claim to that title, according to a March 1913 story in The Morning Oregonian.
Even so, in June 1913, The Sunday Oregonian did a full page feature about Marie, "Girl of 18 frolics on bottom of river," who lived on a houseboat in Portland with her parents. Marie learned to dive from her father, well-known diver Fritz De Rock.
The article covered in detail the complex preparations required for a dive, and the equipment she needed to wear, including a lacy cap, so her curls wouldn't get mussed. There was also a telephone line attached to her helmet to call for help.
She said at the time that she planned to continue diving as a profession. "There are lots of uses for divers," she said. "The water works in big cities employ them, so do dock builders, wrecking companies, bridge and construction companies …
"They are called upon for the most varied kind of work … It is really plying pretty much all the land trades, only you do it under water … The risk is great, but … it requires very little time, and it pays well. It develops quiet bravery and coolness as well as skill, and these are traits few women possess."
Unfortunately, the announcement of her upcoming marriage to Frank Martin only two months later, in August 1913, also appeared to mark the end of her diving career. One newspaper gave this simple explanation: "Her husband wouldn't let her."