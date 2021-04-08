Some folks in Alaska have a pesky problem: Robber ravens, according to the Anchorage Daily News. The Costco customers in that fair city have to keep a keen eye out while on their way from the store to their cars, as the parking lot has become a low-fly zone for robber baron birds.
One resident dropped a package of steaks before he reached the car. He retrieved it, but not fast enough, apparently. When he opened the package at home, one steak was missing.
Another lady was putting her child into her car seat after shopping. A raven whisked by and swiped a whole package of ribs.
Apparently the birds also have a fondness for fruit. Two ravens teamed up and pestered Tamara Josey, trying to snatch some small melons from her cart. "They are very dedicated to their mission," she noted.
Since ravens learn from other birds, let's just hope those Anchorage rascals don't visit any pals on the North Coast.