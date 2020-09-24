From The Daily Astorian, Sept. 25, 1883:
• Some time ago, we had a little item in reference to Robert Carruthers' house being the first brick residence in Astoria, and being on the site of the first settlement on the Northwest Coast.
The item has been copied (and) the last paper we saw in was the Boston Herald … it is presumably still on its travels. Mr. Carruthers will have his house ready for occupancy about Nov. 1.
Note: According to a 1993 Clatsop County Historical Society Cumtux magazine, the brick house faced Exchange Street and had a horse barn at the rear, and the property extended to Duane Street. It was an ivy-covered landmark.
Incidentally, when digging the basement of the house, cedar posts from the original Hudson's Bay Co. stockade were found, along with a 6-inch pitcher commemorating the marriage of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1840.
The pitcher, originally bought by someone at Hudson's Bay Co., later belonged to local Native Americans. Filled with blue beads, it was found in a child's grave.
Unfortunately, the house no longer exists. It survived the 1922 fire, but fell to the wrecking ball to make way for Lovell's parking lot, where Fort George Brewery is now.
Capt. Robert Carruthers, an Astoria pioneer, was born April 8, 1845, and died suddenly on the morning on Feb. 13, 1917, as a result of a "stroke or apoplexy."
That same morning, he had been out and about, seemingly in his usual robust good health. After an errand, he stopped at George Bryant's home at Fifth and Bond streets for a chat. While sitting in a chair conversing, he suddenly dropped dead, leaving behind his wife and five children.
Born in Canada, Capt. Carruthers had lived on the North Coast for some time, first at Shoalwater Bay, then in Astoria, where he owned several properties. He is buried at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
