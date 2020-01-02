Astorian Don Morrisroe is beyond excited — he is going to the 2020 Open Call Audition in Reno, Nevada, for the TV show "The Voice."
"Don started playing guitar when he was a teenager," Sandi Hilton explained. "He taught himself. Six years ago, he won a songwriter contest, and the prize was six hours of recording time. That's how he made his first CD, and he is working on a second.
"He sings southern rock with a little country mixed in, but he does sing other genres at karaoke. One night he mentioned to someone that being on 'The Voice' was a bucket list item.
"I looked up how it worked, sent in a video of him at an open mic event here in Astoria, and got a reply the next day. He has to be in Reno at 7 a.m. on Jan. 25. He needs to prepare two a cappella (singing without musical accompaniment) songs for this event. And, they might have him sing a song of their choice. So, he has to be prepared."
It's been a long, hard road to this moment. "He grew up about an hour south of Boston," Sandi noted. "He came to Astoria about five years ago, broke and destitute."
Don had been a cook in the Coast Guard, so when he lived at the Astoria Rescue Mission, and they found out he could cook, he was invited to stay for a while. After six months, he got a job at Safeway, and the mission helped him get an apartment.
He was able to get back on his feet, but a three-day trip isn't exactly in his budget, so Don needs money to get back and forth to Reno. He'll be performing at the Labor Temple from 8 to 10 p.m. Jan. 8 and 15 to polish his act … which is also a good opportunity to cheer him along. Tips for travel expenses would be greatly appreciated, as well.
And, you can also go to his fundraiser at bit.ly/DonVoice to offer a few encouraging words and help his bucket list dream come true.
