Fun rerun: The other day, Astorian Bruce Leggett saw a young buck and doe come down the hill across the street to snack on some leaves in a neighbor's yard. As he stood on the sidewalk watching them, he turned around, and a big buck appeared alongside him, headed straight for the other buck.
The first buck came out of the neighbor’s driveway, and approached the intruder. "They circled each other in the street, then smacked each other in the head, and antler-wrestled," Bruce reported. The female disappeared once the ruckus started.
Bruce caught the action, pictured, as the two bucks tussled all over the neighbor's yard, knocking down a small tree, and generally making a mess with their acrobatics. They eventually rolled down a hill and scampered away.
"They have some power, I’ll tell you,” Bruce noted, "neither one of them was giving up.” (In One Ear, 11/16/12)
