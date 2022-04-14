"Walking along the beach Ava Miler, visiting from Spokane, Washington, came across a unique deep sea creature struggling in the wet sand, a longnosed lancetfish!" Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium wrote.
"This 5-foot long fish resembles a barracuda, with its long body and sharp fang-like teeth, but this did not deter Ava from trying to save it. Ava bravely walked up to the fierce-looking fish and, without hesitation, picked it up and returned it to the sea.
"Unfortunately, the fish came back to shore. It had suffered an injury, most likely from another lancetfish, while engaged in a feeding frenzy. The large gash near the fish’s gills was life threatening, and the fish eventually died.
Ava and her family went to the aquarium with photos of their adventure to share with the staff, who wanted to find and study the fish. "Ava readily showed us where the fish was," Tiffany recalled, "and once she heard the word dissection, she only had one question, 'Can I watch?'
"While the dissection did not yield much, we did discover a squid tentacle and a whole stickleback (fish). It was also an experience that Ava will not soon forget."
“I was so impressed with Ava," Tiffany added. "Not only did this budding biologist try to save a fish that even I would be hesitant to pick up while still alive, she was more excited about the opportunity to learn about it, and the chance to get her hands dirty.” (Photos: Erik Miler).