News from Astoria of the demise of the 818-ton iron ship Fernglen on Clatsop Spit on Oct. 16, 1881, made it all the way to The Evening Post in New Zealand. The ship is shown, courtesy of the State Library of Victoria.
Capt. F. Budd’s account of the wreck showed he was woefully uninformed about navigating the North Coast. “I was puzzled with the lights,” he wrote. “I knew nothing of a light being on Tillamook Rock (which opened Jan. 21, 1881), or the change of light color at Point Adams (also in 1881). I saw a red light where I expected to find a red and white flash.”
Mistakenly thinking he was just outside the Columbia River Bar, he waited for a bar pilot. At 6 a.m., the ship ran hard aground in a strong tide. All of the sails were put up, but she wouldn’t budge. The ship “lay easy” at first, but when they were still stuck the following morning, Budd fired up the steam engine and started tossing ballast overboard.
They kept at it for hours, only to discover the ship was leaking. By 7 p.m., the wind was whipping up, and the Fernglen was steadily taking on water.
The next morning, in heavy seas, Capt. Budd launched the starboard lifeboat to abandon ship, but the lifeboat was smashed when it washed back aboard. By 9 a.m. the Fernglen started to heel over, the remaining ballast shifted, and the masts rolled over into the water. By noon, the ship was in two pieces, and the anticipated bar pilot boat still hadn’t arrived.
The captain and crew, desperate to save themselves, with great difficulty managed to board the ship’s other lifeboat. “We had but two oars," Budd recalled, "and it kept four men busy bailing the boat sufficiently to keep her afloat.”
Luckily, they were picked up by the crew of the tug Columbia. All hands were saved, but the Fernglen was a total loss. Not surprisingly, Budd was blamed for the debacle; his certificate was suspended for four months. (bit.ly/fernglen1, bit.ly/fernglen2)