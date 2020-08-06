Civil War history oddity from The Daily Morning Astorian, Aug 6, 1885:
It was on the back of William E. Sheridan (right), the tragedian, used as a rest, that Gen. Ulysses Grant (left) wrote his famous order for Gen. William Sherman to advance on the left at the Battle of Lookout Mountain and Mission Ridge.
Sheridan was then a captain in the Army in charge of the signal corps, and personally signaled the above mentioned order, the original autographed copy of which he now has in his possession … (along with) a bullet which pierced his body through, and came near costing him his life at the same battle. This bullet Mr. Sheridan now wears as a watch charm.
