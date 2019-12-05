Did you know that the Navy's first operational hydrofoil, the USS High Point, is docked at Tongue Point in Astoria? And, it's for sale.
A little history, courtesy of the U.S. Naval Institute News (bit.ly/HPhydro), is in order. High Point was launched in 1962 as part of the Navy's efforts to keep up with the newer, faster Soviet submarines.
At 115 feet, with a 450 horsepower engine, the High Point could breeze along at 50 knots on its three hydrofoils, which are tucked into the hull. Or, it could just ride on its hull. A photo of High Point in her prime is shown, courtesy of the Naval History and Heritage Command.
"There was a bit of groping about as to what it could be used for, and what niche it would fit in," John Nachtsheim, one of the Naval architects in the hydrofoil program, said in a 1984 interview. "… What you had here was a high-speed sub chaser, too noisy to listen when on foils, but which could stop, drop its sonar and listen, get a fix, and continue to chase the submarine."
Despite almost a decade of testing, no real use was found for the vessel. In 1975, High Point was transferred to the Coast Guard, but they found it too expensive to maintain. The vessel was decommissioned in 1985, and has been through a series of private owners ever since.
The original sale price was $200,000 (not bad for a $2 million vessel), according to PopYachts.com (bit.ly/HPtSell), where you can see almost 100 photos of the High Point in its current unhappy state, both inside and out.
"Own this piece of naval history!" the website says. "… Buy this 155-foot aluminum hull for $200,000; spend up to $200,000 on new jet engines and electronics; then spend about $200,000 on interior finishes." If you need a little incentive, the price has been reduced to $69,900.
The pitch also comes with a warning: "This boat is not for the faint of heart or pocketbook." Merry Christmas, somebody.
