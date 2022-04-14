The three-masted British bark Cairnsmore wrecked on Clatsop Beach in September 1883; Brian Medlock has owned a ship's board saying "Cairnsmore Liverpool" for about seven years now.
"I purchased it at a Goodwill that is now closed," he explained. "I saw it rolling out on the cart, and I grabbed it before it ever hit the shelf. It looked old and special, and it had a tiny little note taped to the back that said the ship's information about the wreck, and that all men had been saved. The little note unfortunately has since fallen off somewhere, and lost.
"However the sign has been admired, and thought to be real, by several people who have looked at it. The last person was David Harper, BBC antiques appraiser, whom I sent some photos to. He believes it is real and not a reproduction. The value, he says, is in the interest/history of the piece …
"The ship/barque is buried forever there in the Clatsop sands … I thought maybe an article (about the board) would bring more interest, conversation, knowledge and excitement about this little piece of Oregon history. The sign measures just shy of 4 feet long, and is about 4 inches wide, dark wood, with little hand cut and nailed-in brass letters, and looks like over a 100 years of patina.
"I think it may have been from the lifeboat the men were saved from, or maybe above the captain's cabin, or over the steering wheel area. The area of the ship, or what it came off of, is still needing to be pinned down exactly … I have done so much research, and not come up with much."
Anyone have any ideas of what part of the ship this board could have come from? If so, please email the Ear at ewilson@dailyastorian.com or leave a message at 971-704-1718.