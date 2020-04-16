There's something easy you can do, right from home, to help find a COVID-19 cure that costs nothing, and only requires a small amount of effort on your part.
To accomplish this, you loan some of your home computer's processing resources to a scientific research project called Folding@home (foldingathome.org) by downloading and installing their app, which runs in the background. The app is available on the website in Linux, Windows and Mac versions.
"The problems we're solving require so many computer calculations," the website says. "By downloading the Folding@home software you are supplying us with the computer power we need to find new cures.
"And, by spreading the word you're giving even more people the chance to contribute. In our book, that certainly makes you one in a million."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.