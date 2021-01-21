In case you didn't know it, Warrenton has its very own calendar man, Portland TV station KGW reported (bit.ly/JTjanitor).
He's Josh Thompson, a Warrenton Grade School janitor with a large family: He and his wife have four biological children, three adopted children and one foster child. When his son asked what fostering a child meant, and it was explained, the son thought they should do it. So they did.
Every month of Josh's calendar depicts him having fun on the job, whether he's wearing a bunny suit or is in mid-flight with rolls of unraveling toilet paper.
"Josh is a guy who gives 100% to everything he does," KGW newsman Drew Carney said. And it shows.
The idea actually started three years ago, when Josh sent a photo of him hugging a vacuum cleaner (shown) to the school staff as a way to brighten people's spirits. The next year he sent a Christmas ornament of him sitting on the john, hoisting a plunger (shown inset).
This year he went all out with the calendar, which was once again created as a gift for the school staff, but then someone suggested he sell them to raise money for nonprofits that deal with foster care, such as Court Appointed Special Advocates and With Love. And so he is.
Want to buy a calendar for a good giggle and to support these worthy nonprofits? Email josh at janitorjosh123@gmail.com
"He is hilarious," teacher Lacy Brown noted, "but he also has a big heart. That would be the first word I would use to describe him."