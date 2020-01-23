Fun rerun: When Jim Capellen of Astoria recently visited his family in California, they went to dinner at King's Fish House in Calabasas.
The menu is huge, and right smack in the middle, prominently featured in the "Today's Regional Specials" section, were Youngs Bay salmon:
"Our journey continues with cohos netted in Youngs Bay at the mouth of the Columbia River. Special thanks go out to the crews of Thor Seppa's Predator and Bill Ivanoff's Fin Power for landing these silvers in one hour 'short-sets.' Fishing in this manner ensures the best possible handling of these nutrient rich and flavorful fish."
The Ear has been to Calabasas, and thinks it's a mighty unlikely place to find Youngs River salmon. Even so, Capellen's daughter went shopping the next day at her local market, and what did she find? You guessed it … Youngs River salmon. (In One Ear, 11/13/2009)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.