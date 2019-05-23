Well, since it’s a holiday weekend, it seemed like a good idea to see what else we ought to be celebrate, according to NationalDayCalendar.com
The Friday before Memorial Day offers several options to consider. First there’s National Road Trip Day, which is self-explanatory, but puzzling, since it’s hardly a good time to be out in traffic. And, it’s National Cooler Day (seems obvious), and National Don’t Fry Day (no, not burgers and ribs; don’t fry yourself in the sun).
For those with a more esoteric take on celebrating, Friday is also National Scavenger Hunt Day, and National Escargot Day (not for the squeamish, but pass the garlic butter, and don’t forget the snail tongs). Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.