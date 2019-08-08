"We need picture vehicles for a commercial photoshoot. All makes/models/years welcome to apply!" is posted on the Weeble Mountain casting agency's Facebook page (fb.me/weeblemountain), which provided the image shown. "We’re looking for vehicle owners whose cars would be available for one day Aug. 13-16. We don’t need the owner to appear on camera, just the car!
"Pay is $500/day for the use of your vehicle on camera (one day, To Be Determined (TBD))." Here's the link to apply: bit.ly/weeblecar; please submit only one vehicle at a time.
"If your vehicle is not available for this particular shoot," the post added, "please apply … for future consideration for picture vehicle work! We’ve been needing vehicles a lot lately!"
