Now that UFOs are finally being talked about as being the real deal, is Bigfoot next?
In Australia, where Bigfoot is known as "Yowie," CoastToCoastAm.com reports that the Australian Yowie Research group has released a series of thermal images, taken in early May in Springbrook National Park, showing the group members' heat signatures, as well as that of a very tall Yowie lurking close by.
One of their images from that day is shown; there is also an 18-minute video.
In case you're wondering why the four men appear to be quite calm under the circumstances, it's because they had no idea the Yowie was there. He was hidden in the dense woods, seemingly observing them while they were filming.
"We wouldn't have known if anything was there if it wasn't for the thermal cameras," Dean Harrison, leader of the expedition, explained. When they realized later what the equipment had captured, "We were ecstatic. This is probably the best footage so far in Australia." Or anywhere else, most likely.