Fun rerun: This is a new one for the Ear: Mushroom one-upmanship. "The mushroom in Friday's paper was impressive," wrote Dane Osis, park ranger at Fort Stevens State Park, "but not quite as gargantuan as the mushroom Sam Gibson found recently," a 14-inch tall mushroom found in Seaside.
"Sam is a fellow ranger at Fort Stevens," Dane explained, "and this is one of the largest King Boletus I have ever seen (and that is saying something!)." Sam and 'shroom are pictured.
OK, so the Ear knows you are all asking: How big was it? The mushroom was approximately 24 inches across the cap and weighed around 8 pounds.
"Unfortunately," Dane added, "it was very soft and buggy so it was beyond the edible state." (In One Ear, 11/8/13)
