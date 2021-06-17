We often see humpback whales swimming and feeding in the Columbia River, but we mostly view them at a distance. However, a Cape Cod, Massachusetts, man had a close encounter of the worst kind.
Michael Packard, 56, a commercial lobster diver, was diving recently, when "all of a sudden, I felt this huge shove and the next thing I knew it was completely black," he told the Cape Cod Times. He had been swallowed accidentally by a feeding humpback.
"I was completely inside …" Packard explained. "I thought to myself, 'there’s no way I'm getting out of here. I'm done, I'm dead.' All I could think of was my boys — they're 12 and 15 years old."
He was wearing scuba gear, so he began moving around to see what would happen, and the whale responded by shaking its head, finally surfacing and spitting Packard out. He thinks he was stuck inside for 30 to 40 seconds.
A crew member on Packard's boat quickly picked him up and rushed him to shore, where he was whisked to a hospital. Thankfully, he only had soft tissue injuries. He is pictured in a family photo, courtesy of the Cape Cod Times.
Incidentally, he's also survived a small plane crash in a Costa Rica jungle.
"Thank god it wasn't a white shark," his relieved sister, Cynthia Packard, said. "He sees them all the time out there."