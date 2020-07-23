From The Daily Morning Astorian, July 23, 1887:
• A party of government surveyors is surveying Tillamook Bay and Cape Meares, where a $60,000 light is to be erected.
Note: Rumors persisted for years that the lighthouse was supposed to have been built on Cape Lookout, but that was only because there was confusion over where the cape actually was.
Capt. John Meares, after naming the mouth of the Columbia River Deception Bay (he couldn't tell if it was a river or bay), and Cape Disappointment (he was … disappointed), and Tillamook Bay as Quicksand Bay, on his way out of said bay he named the point of land that jutted out to the south Cape Lookout. Which stayed Cape Lookout until the early 1850s when the nautical charts were published, and Cape Lookout was wrongly placed on a larger point 10 miles south.
Mariners soon got accustomed to calling the wrong place Cape Lookout, so the error wasn't fixed, and the name stuck. In 1857, the original Cape Lookout was named Cape Meares, in honor of the good captain who was so fond of naming things.
The 38-foot lighthouse (the shortest in Oregon), dwellings and outbuildings were finished in 1889. The Fresnel lens was shipped around Cape Horn, and a crane made of local spruce trees was built to lift the one-ton lens up the 200-foot cliff to the lighthouse tower. The light could be seen for 21 miles.
The keeper had to trudge 1,000 feet up a steep hill to get to his residence. He also had to wind up a 200-pound weight about every two hours to power a mechanism that turned the lens. To get supplies, a monthly 6-mile row across Tillamook Bay to Tillamook was required, which could only be done at high tide. A wagon road was finally completed until 1896.
The lighthouse was decommissioned in 1963, and the beacon disconnected in 2014. As to the location confusion, "contrary to the legends that the lighthouse was misplaced," Cleveland Rockwell, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, stated, "it is obvious that they knew exactly where and why the lighthouse was going to be built. Cape Meares was the practical choice." So there. (bit.ly/Meares3, bit.ly/Meares2, bit.ly/Meares1)
