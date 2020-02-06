From the Tuesday, Feb. 6, 1883 edition of The Daily Astorian:
• Capt. Gregory arrived in with the Shubrick from Siuslaw river Sunday. He saw pieces of the wreck of the Tacoma all along that shore. Mr. Sweet, a resident, said when the Tacoma struck, she broke in two immediately. The second sea swept clean over her.
Note: What isn't mentioned is that because of the Tacoma's demise, Capt. John Bergman of Astoria was declared, "one of the heroes of the sea," by the "Centennial History of Oregon 1811-1912." And with good reason.
When a faulty compass caused the steamship Tacoma (the Bothal is pictured) to run hard aground off Reedsport in heavy breakers on Jan. 29, 1883, the closest rescuers couldn't, or wouldn't, assist.
According a newspaper account, the captain and six men went ashore to get help, and tugs set out to save those left behind on the Tacoma. Unfortunately, due to heavy surf, they couldn't even get close.
Ironically, the lifesaving station at Cape Arago was well equipped and manned, but the life-saving keeper, James Desmond, displaying a shameful lack of courage, wouldn't let his men take the boat and go help the survivors.
Fortunately, some enterprising souls on board the sinking ship started making rafts out of doors and anything else they could find, and made it to shore.
When Capt. Bergman heard of the Tacoma's distress, he and his crew — without a thought to their own safety — raced to the scene and risked their lives to save the 18 souls that were left behind on the ship. Even so, nine lives were lost that day.
The Tacoma, which cost $400,000 to build ($10 million now), had only been in service for 30 days. She was a total loss.
For their valiant efforts, Bergman and his crew received gold medals from the U.S. government for their heroic service.
As a footnote, according to U.S. Coast Guard history, the cowardly keeper Desmond was "discharged due to unfitness" after the incident. (tinyurl.com/byedesmond, bit.ly/PStacoma)
