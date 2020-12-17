Dec. 13, 1813, during the War of 1812 between America and England, is an important date to mark in Astoria's history. Here's why:
In September, Capt. William Black, at the helm of the British Royal Navy sloop HMS Racoon, commanded a squadron of ships escorting one of the North West Co.'s fur-trading vessels to the Columbia River.
Once at the mouth, Black charged on ahead upriver to "destroy, and if possible, totally annihilate any settlements which the Americans may have formed." At the time, the only settlement around to annihilate was Fort Astoria, which Black believed was owned by an American outfit, John Jacob Astor's Pacific Fur Co.
Black's first disappointment came after crossing the Columbia River Bar — practically licking his chops in anticipation of seizing the settlement for the crown — when he first laid eyes on the wood-built, rustic Fort Astoria.
Fur trader Gabriel Franchère reported the captain exclaimed, "What, is this the fort I have heard so much of? Great God, I could batter it down with a four-pounder in two hours!"
The second letdown came when Black was informed his prize was no longer owned by an American company. The Pacific Fur Co., knowing the British squadron was on the way, and would probably seize the place, sold the fort to a British Canadian company. There was nothing to conquer.
On Dec. 13, the Racoon's officers and the North West Co. men officially claimed the fort and the surrounding area for the British crown. Renamed Fort George, the Union Jack flag was raised, and a bottle of wine broken on the flagpole to seal the deal.
Disappointment wasn't done with the good captain, however. On the way out to sea, the Racoon scraped her bottom twice and lost a chunk of her keel. Not willing to hang around, Black headed to San Francisco for repairs.
Incidentally, that 12-foot section of keel washed up in 1973 and is displayed at the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria. (bit.ly/frtgeorg)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.