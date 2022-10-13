Ear: Fernglen

The details of the demise of the iron ship Fernglen on Clatsop Spit on Oct. 16, 1881, made it to The Evening Post in New Zealand. 

Capt. F. Budd’s account of the wreck reveals his ignorance of local navigational guides. "I was puzzled with the lights," he wrote. "I knew nothing of a light being on Tillamook Rock, or the change of light at Point Adams. I saw a red light where I expected to find a red and white flash." Guessing he was just outside the Columbia River Bar (he wasn't), he waited for a bar pilot.

