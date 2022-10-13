The details of the demise of the iron ship Fernglen on Clatsop Spit on Oct. 16, 1881, made it to The Evening Post in New Zealand.
Capt. F. Budd’s account of the wreck reveals his ignorance of local navigational guides. "I was puzzled with the lights," he wrote. "I knew nothing of a light being on Tillamook Rock, or the change of light at Point Adams. I saw a red light where I expected to find a red and white flash." Guessing he was just outside the Columbia River Bar (he wasn't), he waited for a bar pilot.
At 6 a.m., the ship ran aground hard in a strong tide. Even with all of the sails up, she wouldn't budge. The captain wasn't too alarmed at first, but when the crew were still stuck the following morning, he fired up the steam engine and starting tossing ballast overboard.
They kept at it for hours, in vain, only to discover the ship was leaking. By 7 p.m., the wind was whipping up, and the Fernglen steadily taking on water.
The next morning, in heavy seas, Capt. Budd decided to launch the starboard lifeboat and abandon ship. The lifeboat had other ideas, and was destroyed when it washed back aboard.
By 9 a.m. the Fernglen started to heel over, then the remaining ballast shifted, and the masts rolled over into the water. By noon, the ship was in two pieces, and the anticipated bar pilot boat still hadn't arrived.
The captain and crew, desperate to save themselves, with great difficulty managed to board the ship’s other lifeboat. "We pulled for the shore with the whole of the ship's crew in the boat," Capt. Budd recalled. "We had but two oars, and it kept four men busy bailing the boat sufficiently to keep her afloat." Luckily, they were picked up by the crew of the tug Columbia.
All hands were saved, but the Fernglen was a total loss. Capt. Budd was censured for the debacle, and his certificate suspended for four months.