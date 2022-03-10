The Daily Morning Astorian of March 10, 1887, mentions a letter from Capt. Steve Babbidge to publisher J. F. Halloran, about Capt. George Harmon, and the ill-fated steamer, Dawn:
“Herewith I send enclosed a letter written on board the steamer Dawn Feb. 10th. The letter will tell its own sad story. Mr. D. H. Williams, living at Alsea, picked up a bottle containing the above-mentioned letter, three miles below (or south) of Alsea bar …
“On reading Captain Harmon’s letter, I am inclined to think he mistook Yaquina entrance for Shoalwater, and Alsea for Gray’s Harbor … You can dispose of the letter as best suits you. Most likely the writer would cherish it as a treasure.”
But Capt. Harmon’s misery wasn’t caused by mistaking one place for another. He simply had a string of incredibly bad luck.
Harmon and the Dawn’s co-owner, Capt. A. H. Church, left Knappton, Washington Territory, on Feb. 3. Shortly thereafter, a steam pipe burst, and they lost power. They tried to anchor; the chain broke. They tossed out small anchors; they wouldn’t hold.
Signaling the master of the General Canby several times for help was fruitless. He ignored them. They managed to cross the Columbia River Bar, hoping to be spotted, but by morning, they had been pushed out to sea.
They repaired the steam pipe, but ran out of fuel. They put up some small sails, but were blown offshore again for three more days. Once the wind died down, land was in view, but they drifted another 24 hours.
The steamer Empire found the pair, and gave them provisions and a tow — just in time; they had almost died of starvation. At Coos Bay, the survivors were put aboard the Empire, keeping the Dawn in tow, but she broke free and was lost, costing her owners everything they had. Once docked in San Francisco, the Empire crew generously bought the men passage to Astoria.
Although grateful, “we feel hard about the matter,” Harmon noted, “because had our signals been heeded, we would not have gone to sea and lost our vessel.” To think he would have cherished his letter as “a treasure” seems doubtful, indeed.