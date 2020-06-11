Next week marks the 205th anniversary of the Battle of Woody Point, June 15 and 16, 1811, when John Jacob Astor's ship, the Tonquin met her fate. Local history buffs will recall the Tonquin brought settlers here in March 1811 to establish Fort Astoria, then sailed north to trade with First Nation Canadians.
In the following account of what happened to the ship, which appeared in The London Literary Gazette, Aug. 4, 1821 (tinyurl.com/LLGTonquin), the author claims he heard the story from "the governor of the fort at Columbia River, and the … natives."
Once the Tonquin arrived at Woody Point, near Vancouver Island, British Columbia, trade was brisk at first. But Capt. Thorne allowed so many locals on board they outnumbered the crew. Since there were no women among the arrivals, many crew members figured (correctly, as it turned out) there were "hostile intentions."
Thorne, finally realizing his mistake, ordered the Tonquin to get under way. While four men climbed the masts to set the sails, and others were busy hauling up the anchor, the visitors pulled out long knives hidden in their hair and killed most of the crew, and the captain. An illustration of the attack by Edmund Fanning is shown.
Eventually, the attackers were forced off the ship by the four men who had been in the rigging, three of whom then took a long-boat in an attempt to reach the Columbia River. Unfortunately, the trio were driven ashore by the weather, then killed.
The fourth man, the ship's blacksmith, stayed aboard the Tonquin to avenge his shipmates, even though he was wounded. After laying a trail of gunpowder to the ammunition magazine, he invited the men back aboard to take whatever they wanted from the hold. While they were busy, he set fire to the gunpowder and jumped overboard before the ship exploded.
This version of the story ends with the blacksmith being rescued by men in nearby canoes. Despite blowing up the Tonquin, he was saved because the tribe valued his skills. He safely stayed among them, but was never again "allowed to come near the seashore."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.