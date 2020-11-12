From The Daily Astorian, Nov. 12, 1885:
• Capt. Eben Parker of the Clara Parker came down yesterday from way up Lewis River with a load of all sorts of agricultural products, including some fine pumpkins. He reports saving a man’s life on Thursday.
The man had been out duck hunting and his skiff upset. He was rescued at Willow bar and had been so long in the water that he was numb, it took an hour’s hard work to bring him around.
Note: Capt. Parker (1854-1928) came from a notable Clatsop County pioneer family and lived in or near Astoria his entire life.
Both he and his father, Hiram Bliss Parker, were mentioned in the Centennial History of Oregon 1811-1912, which mentions that “the family name is closely interwoven with many events which have left their indelible impress upon the development of the history of Oregon.”
He worked for his father’s meat market and grocery store, carried mail, drove a stage and worked for the family’s hotel, Parker House, before finally becoming master of a steamboat his father built, the Clara Parker, a sternwheel-driven steamboat.
The captain spent 30 years as a master pilot and engineer while also buying and selling boats, continuing to help with the family hotel business, and owning ranches in Washington and Oregon. He was busy at home, as well, as he and his wife had 10 children.
“He has always enjoyed the respect and goodwill of his fellow men,” Centennial History said, “and has a very extensive circle of warm friends in this part of the state.”
Capt. Parker is buried at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton. (bit.ly/CaptParker)
