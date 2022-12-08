Well, the news is out that the Goonies house has been sold to an anonymous buyer. King5.com posted an exchange about the buyer.
Yes, he's a huge fan of the "magical" film, which showed him "... you don't have to be rich to achieve your dreams, but you do need a strong support group, honesty and a desire for adventure!"
What's he most excited about? "Duh! To live in the Goondocks! My family is also looking forward to becoming part of the community in Astoria. Whether someone lives right down the street or has traveled from far away, Astoria is a great example of what it can look like when a community comes together."
And, for those who wonder, he's "looking forward to working with the community of Astoria and continuing the amazing 'Goonies' legacy."
"Every Goonie should know that I view myself as the caretaker and steward of the home. Decades down the road, someone else will get to own this dream as their own, just as I do. My goal is to preserve and protect this iconic landmark."
"This whole experience is surreal!" he added. "One of my childhood best friends, who was my neighbor in the 1980s, will now be my neighbor again, nearly 37 years later. We endlessly played the Goonies as kids, and now we will be living at the Goondocks! What a fairy tale story! I guess dreams really do come true."