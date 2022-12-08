Ear: Goonies

Well, the news is out that the Goonies house has been sold to an anonymous buyerKing5.com posted an exchange about the buyer.

Yes, he's a huge fan of the "magical" film, which showed him "... you don't have to be rich to achieve your dreams, but you do need a strong support group, honesty and a desire for adventure!"

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.