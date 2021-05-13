For the flocks of North Coast bird lovers: A woman's property in Tehachapi, California, was recently besieged by a pack of 15 enormous (10-foot wingspan) endangered California condors, SmithsonianMag.com reports.
The birds behaved like rowdy teenage hooligans, trashing and pooping on her back deck, knocking over plants and standing guard on her deck railings and roof. The homeowner, Cinda Mickols, was away for the weekend when the condors moved in.
"They still haven't left," Mickols' daughter, @SeanaLyn, posted May 4 on Twitter. "It sucks, but also this is unheard of; there's only 160 of these birds flying free in the state, and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom."
Tongue in cheek, she has added "head of bird PR by night" to her occupations. Seana Lyn's photos are shown.
The condors circle the house overhead during the day. On May 5, they moved to the nearby trees. But by Monday, the "condor party" was back on the deck, adding the driveway and fence to their list of hangouts. And, it doesn't look like they will be leaving anytime soon.
Lyn's mom is being an awfully good sport about the condor chaos.
"She enjoys them on her property, just not being so destructive, LOL," Lyn added. "But she knows she's getting a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and soaking it up!"
By the way, the Yurok Tribe announced in March that they plan to reintroduce condors to their ancestral lands in the Pacific Northwest. People with decks should probably take note.