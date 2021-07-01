Jesy Rae Buhl, of casting agency Cargo & Buhl, posted on the Astoria Oregon Virtual Bulletin Board Facebook page that a feature film, called "Untitled Road Trip Project" (until someone comes up with a title), is casting Astoria locals for a beach party scene, which will be filmed in mid-July.
They are looking for young adults to play the partygoers, in what is the final scene of the film. Casting is open to all genders, ethnicities and walks of life, and all roles are paid. Other parts are also available at cargobuhl.com/oregon
The film summary is: "Four teenagers from the Pacific Northwest run away from home and set off on an improvisational odyssey in search of hope, opportunity and adventure."
Interested? Text Jesy Buhl your name, age, hometown and a photo or selfie to 504-233-0016 or email cargobuhlcasting@gmail.com