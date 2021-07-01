Ear: Casting call
By Elleda Wilson The Astorian

Jesy Rae Buhl, of casting agency Cargo & Buhl, posted on the Astoria Oregon Virtual Bulletin Board Facebook page that a feature film, called "Untitled Road Trip Project" (until someone comes up with a title), is casting Astoria locals for a beach party scene, which will be filmed in mid-July.

They are looking for young adults to play the partygoers, in what is the final scene of the film. Casting is open to all genders, ethnicities and walks of life, and all roles are paid. Other parts are also available at cargobuhl.com/oregon

The film summary is: "Four teenagers from the Pacific Northwest run away from home and set off on an improvisational odyssey in search of hope, opportunity and adventure."

Interested? Text Jesy Buhl your name, age, hometown and a photo or selfie to 504-233-0016 or email cargobuhlcasting@gmail.com

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.