Recently, for the first time, a deep-dwelling giant squid was caught on video in U.S. waters, about 100 miles off the Gulf Coast. The 10-12 foot-long Architeuthis, a notoriously elusive critter, was filmed attacking a special lure set up by scientists aboard the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research vessel Point Sur. You can see the clip here: bit.ly/USsquid
A screen shot is shown from the video, courtesy of Edie Widder/Nathan Robinson/NOAA. By the way, the first time a giant squid was filmed was in 2012, it was by some members of the same team, but off the coast of Japan.
“The giant squid is large and certainly unusual from our human perspective,” two of the scientists posted on NOAA’s Ocean Explorer blog, “but if the video shows anything of the animal’s character, it shows an animal surprised by its mistake, backing off after striking at something that at first must have seemed appealing, but was obviously not food.”
